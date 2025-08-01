22 sensible earthquakes occurred in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky over day

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 2. /TASS/. Residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky might feel 22 seismic events over the day, the press service of the Kamchatka Branch of the Federal Research Center of the United Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"From 09:00 a.m. (local time; 09:00 p.m. GMT) of August 1 to 09:00 a.m. (local time) of August 2, 22 sensible earthquakes occurred in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the Center said.

In total, more than 130 earthquakes were registered over that period.