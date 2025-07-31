Eight earthquakes recorded off Kamchatka coast within one hour

VLADIVOSTOK, July 31. /TASS/. Eight earthquakes have been registered off the coast of Kamchatka within a single hour, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported on its official Telegram channel.

Seismologists indicated the earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 4.5 to 6.7. A TASS correspondent in Kamchatka noted that the tremors measured 2-3 points in intensity.

On the morning of July 30, a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka. It was the strongest since 1952. According to the authorities, its magnitude reached 8.8. Authorities in Kamchatka have declared a state of heightened alert. A powerful earthquake was also recorded in Severo-Kurilsk earlier this morning, followed by tsunami waves. The highest water run-up reached approximately 200 meters. The area is home to 2,400 residents, all of whom have been evacuated to safety and provided with tea and hot meals. The earthquake also triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, as announced by authorities in Japan, the United States and the Philippines.