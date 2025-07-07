Flooding in Texas claims at least 27 lives in summer camp

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. At least 27 people from a girls' Christian summer camp have died as a result of flooding in the US state of Texas, caused by heavy rains and the overflow of the Guadalupe River, according to a statement posted on the camp's website.

"Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe river," the statement said.

The overall death toll from the disaster in Texas has reached at least 80.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the flood-stricken state on July 11. On July 6, he declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, Texas, noting that federal authorities are assisting local services in responding to the flooding. On July 5, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem arrived in Texas.