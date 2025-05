MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses have neutralized six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying towards Moscow, the Russian capital’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

"The defense ministry’s air defenses have taken down four drones en route to Moscow," he said. "First responders were dispatched to areas where fragments had fallen."

About ten minutes later, the mayor reported that two more drones approaching Moscow had been downed.