UN 'devastated' by US plane crash, aware that casualties include Russians — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, January 30. /TASS/. The UN is devastated by reports about the US plane crash and is aware that the casualties include Russian nationals, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

"We're, of course, devastated by the news of dozens of people having been killed following the tragic collision of a civilian plane and a military helicopter over the Potomac in Washington. We're aware of reports that in addition to American citizens, there are citizens of other nations, notably the Russian Federation, among the casualties. We extend our condolences to all those who have lost loved ones," he said.

An American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The American Airlines flight, en route from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. There were at least three service members aboard the helicopter. Upon the collision, both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River. The bodies of 28 people have been plucked out of the water so far. US authorities said there are no survivors.

According to the Wichita Eagle newspaper, members of the US junior figure skating team were aboard the plane. A source told TASS that Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who won the world championships in pairs figure skating for Russia in 1994, were also among the passengers, as well as Inna Volyanskaya, Soviet bronze medalist in pairs figure skating.