Death toll in Israeli strikes on central, southern Gaza rises to 14 — Al Jazeera

DUBAI, August 24. /TASS/. The death toll in Israeli airstrikes on southern and central Gaza has risen to 14, Al Jazeera reports.

The WAFA news agency said earlier that at least nine people had been killed in airstrikes on the city of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the enclave and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Another 15 people suffered injuries.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 11 Palestinians were killed in an attack on a residential building in Khan Yunis, while another three people lost their lives in the Nuseirat camp.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages.