Alternate aircraft of Air India to arrive in Krasnoyarsk this morning

KRASNOYARSK, July 19. /TASS/. An alternate aircraft of Air India is expected to arrive in Krasnoyarsk, where the airplane en route from New Delhi to San Francisco made an emergency landing, at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time [07:00 a.m. GMT], the Krasnoyarsk International Airport said.

"The Boeing 777 of Air India, which made the emergency landing in the Krasnoyarsk International Airport due to activated smoke detector on board, will not depart in the near time to San Francisco. According to preliminary information, the alternate aircraft is expected to fly together with the airline’s technical staff from New Delhi with landing at about 02:00 p.m. Krasnoyarsk time [07:00 a.m. GMT - TASS]," the airport said.

Passengers are in the international departures area, with food and beverages available for them, the airport added.

The aircraft will depart to San Francisco today, the Krasnoyarsk International Airport said.

"Arrival of the alternate aircraft from New Delhi to take passengers of the flight of Air India is expected at 04:15 p.m. Krasnoyarsk time [09:15 a.m. GMT]. The departure to San Francisco is scheduled for 18:15 [p.m. Krasnoyarsk time - 11.15 GMT]," the airport informed.