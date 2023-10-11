Number of injured in Moscow subway train collision rises to four, emergency services say

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. At least four people, including an engine driver, have been injured after two trains collided in the Moscow subway at the Pechatniki station, in the southeastern section of the Russian capital, a source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.

Previous reports said that an engine driver of one of the trains and a female passenger were injured in the incident.

"We have information that at least four people, including an engine driver, were injured," the source said.

The press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed to TASS that the engine driver, who had been pinned between the two trains, has been extracted by first responders. According to unconfirmed reports, he sustained bruises, fractures and cuts caused by shards of shattered glass.

Another source in Moscow’s emergencies services department told TASS that a technical malfunction may have been the cause of the incident.

Two trains collided on Wednesday morning at the Pechatniki station of the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line of Moscow’s sprawling subway system. Traffic was suspended on the affected stretch of subway track, while trains continue moving on the opposite track at longer-than-usual time intervals.