Man in Belgorod Region wounded in explosion of unidentified munition

BELGOROD, August 13. /TASS/. A man received wounds in the explosion of an unidentified munition in the village of Borisovka in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

"An emergency in the Borisovka district. A man received fragmentation wounds to the head and back in the territory of a private household in the village of Borisovka. He was taken to a hospital in the city of Belgorod. <…> According to law enforcement agencies, the wounds were incurred as a result of the explosion of an unidentified munitions, presumably not linked with a shelling attack," he wrote on his Telegram channel.