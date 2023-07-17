Pilot ejects as Su-25 fighter jet crashes into Sea of Azov — response team

KRASNODAR, July 17. /TASS/. A pilot of a Su-25 fighter jet ejected as the aircraft crashed into the Sea of Azov, with no casualties or damage, an emergency response team in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region wrote on their Telegram channel on Monday.

"A Su-25 fighter jet crashed in the Sea of Azov <…> at about 3:00 p.m. (Moscow time - TASS). <…> The incident caused no casualties or damage," the response team said in a statement, adding that the pilot had safely ejected.

Russian Defense Ministry and emergency officials are working at the scene as they are looking into the causes of the air crash.

The fighter jet crashed while on a test flight, the Southern Military District specified, citing engine failure as a possible cause.