Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 26 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, March 20. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 26 times over the past day, five civilians were reported to be wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated late on Sunday night.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered bombardments in the Donetsk area by the Ukrainian forces that used 152mm and 155mm artillery guns. As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 144 munitions against DPR over the past day, the mission reported.

The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded DPR’s populated areas of Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Gorlovka, Kashtanovoye, Mineralnoye, Dokuchayevsk, Yelenovka, Novotroitskoye, Vladimirovka and Petrovskoye.

A total of 11 shelling attacks on the DPR territory were registered on Saturday, with 37 projectiles fired towards the republic’s cities and towns.