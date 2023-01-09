Ukraine shelled DPR 30 times over past day

DONETSK, January 9. /TASS/. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 30 times launching shells of different caliber, the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) announced on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy made 17 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, artillery of [caliber] 155 and 152 mm. Three attacks on Yasinovatskoye [settlement], eight attacks on Gorlovskoye [settlement]. In the direction of Starobeshevskoye there was one shelling from a Tochka-U tacticalmissile system. There was one shelling from a Tochka-U tacticalmissile system in the direction of Shakterskoye," the statement says. In total, 150 different munitions were fired at settlements.

Earlier it was reported about two dead as a result of the shelling of the Starobeshevskaya thermal power plant. Another rocket was fired at the thermal power plant in Zugres, it was shot down in the sky.