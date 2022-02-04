Serious damage done by fire to Russian embassy building in the Philippines

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Serious damage has been done by fire to the building of the Russia embassy in the Philippines, the firefighting operation is expected to be completed soon, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The main seat of fire was promptly put out in coordination with the Philippine emergencies services. The firefighting operation will be completed soon," the ministry said. "According to preliminary data, serios damage has been done to the building. A probe is underway."

The Philippine Rappler digital news outlet reported earlier on Friday that a fire had broken out at the Russian embassy in Manila. It posted a video on its YouTube channel featuring the burning roof of the embassy’s building. No one was hurt.