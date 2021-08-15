Putin sends condolences to Haiti's premier over deadly earthquake

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry following a powerful earthquake in the country.

The telegram, posted on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday, expresses condolences "over the significant loss of life and massive destruction" caused by the powerful earthquake.

"Russia shares the grief of those who lost their families and friends to this terrible disaster. We hope the injured will soon recover and that the aftermath of this rampant act of nature will be eradicated rapidly," it says.

On Saturday morning, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Haiti. The earthquake struck 40 kilometers from the southern city of Les Cayes, with a population of 125,000 people, and was 10 kilometers deep. Later the Dominican newspaper Listin Diario reported about an aftershock measuring a magnitude of 5.2. The government declared a month-long state of emergency. According to preliminary reports, 724 people were killed and about 2,800 injured.