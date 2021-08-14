Over 450 people evacuated amid floods in Russian resort of Anapa

KRASNODAR, August 14. /TASS/. More than 450 people, including guests of four hotels, were evacuated amid floods in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Anapa, the crisis center of southern Russia’s Krasnodar Territory reported early on Saturday.

"The post-disaster effort continues in the resort city. By now, a total of 458 people have been taken to temporary shelters from flooded hotels, campings and villages," the crisis center said in a statement.

The crisis center’s temporary shelters have the room to accommodate about 350 more people.

Earlier, media reported that a total of 932 children from four summer camps have been evacuated in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, where Anapa is located.

Heavy rains are forecast in the Krasnodar Region in southern Russia over a mesocyclone. Some localities have already declared an emergency. Bad weather left more than 29,000 people without electricity and disrupted car traffic on the highway connecting Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiisk and the Azov Sea port city of Kerch.