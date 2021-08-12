Several fatalities reported after Plymouth shooting, police say

LONDON, August 13. /TASS/. A number of people were killed and several others were injured in the shooting in Plymouth, England, Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

"Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm today [20:11 Moscow Time on August 12]. Officers and ambulance staff attended. There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment," the statement reads.

The area has been cordoned off and "the situation is contained." Police have asked the public to avoid the area and not to speculate or share pictures of the scene.

Sky News TV channel reported citing a high-ranking source that the incident was not linked to terrorism and the shooter involved had been shot.