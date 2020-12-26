Four Islamic State members who plotted terror attack detained in Dagestan

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended four members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) who were plotting a terror attack near the building of the law enforcement agencies, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS on Saturday.

"The Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Interior Ministry, has thwarted preparations for a terror attack in Makhachkala, the Republic of Dagestan. On December 25, four members of the Islamic State international terrorist organization’s cell were apprehended as a result of the steps that had been taken. The group’s members planned to blow up an explosive device near one of the administrative buildings of the law enforcement agencies with a subsequent armed attack on employees of the Interior Ministry in the Republic of Dagestan," the Public Relations Center said.

Firearms and cold steel arms, large quantities of ammunition and an explosive device were found in a hideout equipped by terrorists. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 2 of Section 205.5 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Participation in the activities of a terrorist organization").

According to the FSB, the terrorists’ identities have not been made public because of the ongoing investigation.