Makeshift bomb causes explosion of Russian embassy car in Kabul, Moscow says

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. A Russian embassy car exploded in Kabul on Tuesday, the embassy workers received a slight concussion, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published on Tuesday. The explosion was caused by a makeshift bomb.

"On December 1, a makeshift bomb exploded near the Russian embassy complex in Kabul along the route of the vehicle belonging to the Russian diplomatic mission. Embassy workers in the car received a slight concussion," the diplomat informed.

The statement notes that according to preliminary estimations, a vehicle belonging to the Afghan security forces with military officers on board was planned to be the target of the attack, "however, it can’t be ruled out that the terrorist attack was aimed against Russian citizens."

"The Russian Embassy in Kabul is taking additional measures aimed to increase security of the embassy personnel and facilities," the diplomat informed.

Zakharova stressed that Russia demands that Afghanistan "hold a thorough investigation of the incident and take comprehensive measures to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic mission workers in Afghanistan.".