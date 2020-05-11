Fire in private hospice for elderly in Moscow region fully extinguished

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Firefighters completely extinguished the fire in the hospice for the elderly in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, an official in the press service of the Emergencies Ministry of the Moscow region told TASS.

"The fire was completely extinguished at 01:09 am," the official said.

At the time of the fire, 37 people were in the hospice, including eight staff members. According to a TASS source in emergency services, 10 people died. Ten people were rescued.

However, an official at the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee in the Moscow region, told TASS that nine people died in the fire.

Firefighters received a signal about a fire in the Vtoroi Dom (Second Home) hospice for the elderly at 11:59 pm Moscow time. Their first units arrived at the scene in 12 minutes. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building. Open burning was eliminated at 00:32. The fire area was 15 square meters.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was the explosion of fuel vapor in the boiler room. A criminal case under two articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has been initiated. A law enforcement source reported that the hospice was located in a building which was not suitable for use.

This is already the second fire in a year in a private institution for the elderly in the Moscow region. On April 8, at about 9:30 p.m., a fire broke out in the Trety Vozrast (Third Age) nursing home on 3rd Myakininskaya Street in Moscow, where people with limited mobility were treated.