Russia decides to suspend issuance of working visas to Chinese citizens, air services

Russian citizens who will be evacuated from China will be placed under quarantine for 14 days, the Deputy PM informed

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Russian government is going to suspend issuance of work visas to Chinese citizens, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and head of the emergency response headquarters for the prevention of the novel coronavirus’ spreading to Russia Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Friday.

Read also First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia

"We are preparing a draft government decree on a temporary ban on work visas for citizens of the People’s Republic of China," she said. Russia will suspend all air service with China starting February 1, the coronavirus prevention HQ head reported. Aeroflot regular flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong will be the only exception from the ban. Four Chinese airlines will be allowed to fly to Russia, Golikova specified. "We close all aviation frequencies, with the exception of Aeroflot, which will continue flying to four Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong," Golikova announced. "In accordance with the agreement with the PRC, four Chinese airlines continue flying to Moscow, they will continue operating on a regular basis." All Aeroflot and Chinese airlines flights will be conducted only from the Terminal F of Sheremetyevo airport. Evacuation of Russians from China

Read also Numerous airlines cancel flights to China amid coronavirus fears