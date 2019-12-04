Bomb scare prompts evacuation of students and teachers from Moscow school

Read also
- Eight district courts in Moscow evacuated over bomb threats on Tuesday, says source
- At least 30 malls and 35 hospitals of St. Petersburg receive bomb threats — source
- District courts in Moscow, St. Petersburg evacuated over bomb threats
- Extortionists use flood of bomb scares to shake down Moscow courts for bitcoin profit
- St. Petersburg courts hit with wave of bomb threat calls
- Five Moscow courts get bomb threat calls
MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. An unidentified person reported a bomb threat to a school in southwestern Moscow, prompting the evacuation of over 500 people, an emergency source told TASS on Wednesday.
"An anonymous report was received about a bomb threat at the address of 6/2 Paustovskogo Street, where a school is located. Schoolchildren and teachers are being evacuated. About 500 kids and 30 employees have left the building," the source said.
Emergency specialists and canine units are working at the scene.