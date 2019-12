MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. A fire broke out onboard a Russian fishing trawler, police in northern Norway’s Finnmark country reported on Wednesday.

"A fire has been reported onboard a Russian trawler at a Batsfjord berth," the police wrote on Twitter account. The blaze started in the cookroom, according to the police.

Ambulance teams and rescuers have arrived at the scene. No injuries have been reported.