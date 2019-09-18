Explosive device found in Kabardino-Balkaria Region during counter-terrorism operation

NALCHIK, September 18. /TASS/. A home-made bomb was found in the zone of a counter-terrorism operation in the Kabardino-Balkaria Region, a regional law enforcement source told TASS. The source added that the militants eliminated during the operation were already identified.

"A home-made explosive device was found. Bomb technicians are working [on the site]. The eliminated [militants] were identified," the source said.

A source earlier told TASS that two militants were eliminated during an anti-terrorism operation.

The regional operational headquarters earlier reported that a counter-terrorism operation regime was launched in part of the town of Chegem, Kabardino-Balkaria Region, in light of the crackdown on members of a religious extremist group and their supporters — terrorism plotters reportedly hiding in a private house.

The town of Chegem is located 9 km away from Nalchik. The counter-terrorism regime was declared on the eastern outskirts of the town where an industrial zone and private houses are located. Traffic on the Kavkaz highway located nearby was not restricted.