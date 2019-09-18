Two militants eliminated during anti-terrorist operation in Kabardino-Balkaria Region

NALCHIK, September 18. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, two militants were eliminated during a counter-terrorism operation in the Kabardino-Balkaria Region, a source in a regional government agency told TASS.

"Two militants were eliminated there, and investigative operations are in place," the source said.

The regional operational headquarters earlier reported that a counter-terrorism operation regime was launched in part of the town of Chegem, Kabardino-Balkaria Region, in light of the crackdown on members of a religious extremist group and their supporters — terrorism plotters reportedly hiding in a private house.

The town of Chegem is located 9 km away from Nalchik. The counter-terrorism regime was declared on the eastern outskirts of the town where an industrial zone and private houses are located. Traffic on the Kavkaz highway located nearby was not restricted.