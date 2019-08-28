Three killed as wall collapses in Russia’s Novosibirsk

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 28. /TASS/. Three people were killed after a wall collapsed in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, according to the Emergencies Ministry.

A search and rescue operation involving sniffer dogs is underway at the site as more people may be trapped under the rubble.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, a wall of a building under reconstruction collapsed earlier on Wednesday. An emergency source told TASS that the incident could have been caused by a violation of construction rules. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into the incident.