Large fire breaks out at lighter liquid production facility in Russia’s Ryazan

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. A fire has broken out at a lighter liquid production facility in the city of Ryazan, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"A fire has erupted at a lighter liquid production facility on Promyshlennaya Street, two barrels containing 25 cubic meters of liquid each are on fire," the spokesperson said.

According to preliminary estimates, the blaze has engulfed 500 square meters. It has been categorized as a three-alarm fire.

On November 12, 2018, a fire erupted in a lighter liquid production unit at Ryazan’s Tsentrolit plant. It took almost six hours to extinguish the blaze scorching 2,000 square meters. The fire caused no casualties.