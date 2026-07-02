First direct flight from Tanzania to Russia arrives at Vnukovo Airport

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The first direct flight from Tanzania to Russia has arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

The flight from Dar es Salaam, the country’s largest city, was operated by Air Tanzania. Tourists, as well as members of the official delegation and representatives of the tourism industry, arrived in Russia.

Russia and Tanzania decided to launch direct flights between the two countries in April 2026. Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) issued flight authorization to the Tanzanian airline Air Tanzania for the Dar es Salaam - Moscow route in late May.

On June 17, Air Tanzania officially confirmed the launch of direct flights between Tanzania and Russia starting July 2. The aircraft will operate on the Dar es Salaam - Moscow - Zanzibar - Dar es Salaam route. Flights will be operated three times a week using Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. Flights will depart from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and from Dar es Salaam on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The duration of flight between Moscow and Zanzibar will be about 8.5 hours.