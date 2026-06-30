VTB may again consider opening of bank in Iran — CEO

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. VTB may again review the issue of bank opening in Iran after stabilization of the regional situation, CEO Andrey Kostin told reporters at the annual general meeting of bank shareholders.

"We will think now again about opening of our bank in Iran. The situation will end there now from the standpoint of hostilities and I believe we will revert to this matter," Kostin said. This is a promising region, he added.

VTB announced plans to convert its representative office in Iran into a full-fledged branch in early 2025. The bank obtained a consent in principle of the Bank of Russia and the Iranian regulator to do so. The branch was anticipated to focus on servicing foreign economic activities of Russian and Iranian companies.