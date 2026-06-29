Russia’s shipbuilding sector includes more than 1,700 SMEs

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. More than 1,700 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Russia are engaged in the construction of ships, vessels, and floating structures, the press service of the SME Corporation announced.

According to the corporation, 70% of these enterprises are engaged in the construction of passenger, cargo, and fishing vessels, as well as the production of ship components. Another 30% produce pleasure and sports vessels, including boats, yachts, canoes, kayaks, catamarans, and hovercraft.

"Today, small and medium-sized enterprises are involved in shipbuilding at all levels: from ship repair and construction of modern dry cargo vessels, barges, dredgers, and survey vessels to the production of components and spare parts for the country's largest shipyards. SMEs in shipbuilding are, for the most part, quite developed businesses, exceeding the thresholds of microenterprises. Thus, the average employment per SME is 18 people, which is more than twice the national average for the small and medium business segment," said Alexander Isaevich, CEO of the SME Corporation.

St. Petersburg leads in terms of the number of small and medium-sized enterprises in shipbuilding, with 267 registered companies. The Nizhny Novgorod Region ranks second with 119 enterprises, followed by Primorsky Region in third place with 103 SMEs. The top ten regions by the number of enterprises in the shipbuilding sector also include the Samara Region (86 SMEs), Moscow (82), the Leningrad Region (80), the Astrakhan Region (73), Sevastopol (62), the Arkhangelsk Region (53), and the Republic of Crimea (50).