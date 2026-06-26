VTB net profit under IFRS for 5M down 18.7% to $2.4 bln

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Net profit of VTB Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 190.1 bln rubles ($2.4 bln) in January-May 2026, which is 18.7% lower than in the same period in 2025, Russia’s second-largest lender reported.

In May, net profit of the group amounted to 27.3 bln rubles, down by 59.9% compared to the same period last year.

"Ongoing capital optimisation is keeping adequacy ratios stable, while a solid cost of risk and provisioning coverage reflect the continued quality of the loan portfolio. On this basis, we reaffirm our full-year targets for profit and business growth," First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer Dmitry Pianov was quoted as saying.