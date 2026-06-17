Japan-Russia trade turnover rises by 5.76% to $666.8 mln in May

TOKYO, June 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Japan increased by 5.76% year-on-year in May 2026 to 106.9 bln yen (approximately $666.8 mln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS calculations based on statistical data published by Japan's Finance Ministry.

Imports from Russia rose by 3.4% during the period, while exports from Japan to Russia increased by 11.8% compared with the same period last year.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained the largest component of Japan's imports from Russia in May, accounting for 48.1% of the total. Passenger cars and automotive components, meanwhile, continued to be the main category of Japanese exports to Russia, representing 71.5% of the total in May.

Imports from Russia

Japan reduced LNG imports from Russia by 8.7% in May compared with the same month of 2025. At the same time, Japan purchased a small cargo of Russian crude oil for the first time in a long period, amounting to approximately 364,000 barrels. The oil was linked to gas supply contracts under the Sakhalin-2 project and is exempt from anti-Russian sanctions. It is also not subject to the price cap imposed by the G7 countries. According to TASS calculations, the price of Russian oil purchased by Japan in May amounted to approximately $103 per barrel. These oil deliveries accounted for 8.1% of Japan's total imports from Russia in May.

Meanwhile, Japan's imports of coal from Russia fell by 54.4% in May, while imports of iron and steel declined by 10%.

Japan also reduced imports of Russian grain by 27.9% and seafood by 15.8% in May.

Exports to Russia

Japan increased exports of passenger cars to Russia by 13.2% in May 2026 compared with the same period last year. Japan also raised shipments of spare parts and components to Russia by 3.6%, while exports of motorcycles and personal watercraft declined by 1.8%.

In May, Japan reduced exports to Russia of medical products by 93.3%, rubber products by 40.4%, and pulp by 43.6%.