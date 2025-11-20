Electricity consumption in Far East 5% up over 9 months — minister

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The electricity consumption growth in the Far East amounted to 5% over first 9 months of 2025, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

"Over first 9 months of 2025, electricity consumption in the Far East increased by 5%, while the average electricity consumption in Russia decreased by 0.7%. These figures are for comparable periods: 9 months in 2025 against 9 months in 2024," the minister said during the State Duma hearings on the fuel and energy complex in the Far East and the Arctic.

The biggest problems are in power systems of the Primorsky, Khabarovsk and Amur Regions, he continued. "We will work in a coordinated and expeditious manner with the authorities, network companies and consumers," the minister added.

By 2030, the macroregion's electricity consumption is forecasted to grow by 30%, which is twice the national average. However, certain factors hinder further development of the macroregion's economy. By 2030, the official shortage of energy capacity in the Far East will amount to at least 3.3 gigawatts. Earlier, the government has decided on construction of new generation facilities to cover the deficit of almost 1 gigawatt.