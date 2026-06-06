China and India gain $40 bln in benefits from Russian oil supplies since April 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. China and India have received more than $40 bln in benefits from Russian oil supplies since April 2022, Executive Secretary of the presidential commission on fuel and energy sector development strategy and environmental security and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

"Russian oil supplies bring our partners a tangible economic effect. Since April 2022, its cumulative value for China and India has exceeded $40 bln," Sechin said while speaking at SPIEF.

According to him, Russia cannot be excluded from global supply chains. Against the backdrop of ongoing developments in the global oil industry, Russia’s economic partnership with China and India guarantees stable supplies to both countries, the Rosneft chief noted.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.