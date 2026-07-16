Verkhovna Rada approves appointments of 16 ministers to Ukraine's new Cabinet — broadcast

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) voted to appoint ministers of the new Cabinet, except the defense and foreign ministers, according to a live broadcast by the Rada TV channel.

A total of 264 lawmakers voted "for," 15 voted "against," and 19 abstained. Twenty lawmakers did not vote.

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yulia Sviridenko as prime minister and the entire Cabinet. Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's parliament appointed Sergey Koretsky, who had previously headed the Naftogaz company, as the new prime minister.

The new prime minister submitted a "package" of 16 ministerial candidates to the Verkhovna Rada, excluding the defense and foreign ministers, whose nominations must be submitted by Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the list published by lawmakers and Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, Denis Shmygal will retain the post of first deputy prime minister and energy minister, Sergey Marchenko will remain finance minister, and Tatyana Berezhnaya will remain culture minister. Health Minister Viktor Lyashko and Sports Minister Matvey Bedny will also retain their posts.