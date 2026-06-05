Putin urges Russian companies to build up ties with foreign partners

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia must manufacturer critical products on its own but should not close itself off and should build ties with foreign partners, President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"A strong sovereign nation cannot be closed. The life proved we must manufacture critical products on our own and strengthen the infrastructure of fundamental importance for security of the state, for businessmen, for improving the quality of people’s life. At the same time, we should definitely build up ties with foreign partners, structure cooperation and promote cross-border projects," Putin said.

Holding such events as the SPIEF makes a sound contribution to such major and very important efforts, the president added.