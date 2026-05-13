Alrosa names most profitable investment diamonds in Q1 2026

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Experts from Alrosa Diamond Exclusive have identified the top three investment-grade diamonds that posted the highest growth in average price per carat in the first quarter of 2026, according to the company’s release.

The top gainers were classic round-cut diamonds weighing 5 carats (color H, clarity VS1). Compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, their average price per carat rose by 8.4%, from $20,600 to $22,400.

Second place in terms of returns went to fancy-cut diamonds of the same weight (color H, clarity IF). The price per carat for such stones increased by 7.7%, reaching $32,100. Rounding out the top three were 4-carat round diamonds of top color grade D and clarity VS1, which gained 6.4% in value to $32,200 per carat.

By the end of 2025, sales of investment diamonds by Alrosa increased by 40% compared with the previous year. Annual returns for the top three positions in 2025 ranged from 12.2% to 14.7% in US dollars.

The company noted that the price dynamics analysis was conducted for colorless diamonds only, excluding rare fancy-colored stones due to their exceptional rarity.

The Alrosa Diamond Exclusive program of the world’s largest diamond mining group, Alrosa, serves as an investment instrument. Today, the Alrosa Diamond Exclusive collection features more than 400 rare investment diamonds.