Russian market well-supplied with light petroleum products — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian market is well-supplied with light petroleum products, fuel reserves are sufficient, and the industry is prepared for seasonal growth in demand, a source in the Energy Ministry told TASS.

"The situation in the domestic motor fuel market remains stable and manageable. Currently, the domestic market is well-supplied with light petroleum products, supply logistics are functioning reliably, and there have been no disruptions in regional supply," the ministry said.

Fuel reserves are sufficient and will be used, if necessary, to smooth out fluctuations in supply and demand, the ministry noted, adding that "the industry is prepared to navigate the period of seasonal demand growth as planned."