Russian Railways expects record in rail carriage of goods between Russia and China

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Rail transportation between Russia and China are expected to gain 1.7% to reach record high 190 mln metric tons this year, Deputy CEO Irina Magnushevskaya told reporters.

"We endeavor to support the historical maximum of transportation with China in 2026. This will be at least 190 million tons with an increase by 1.7% against the level of 2025. We are progressing with upside," she said.

Supplies along the Eastern Range [Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railways - TASS] and all the border crossings with China are growing as compared to the last year, Magnushevskaya noted. "This is the most sought-after destination at present and we see incremental growth," she added.