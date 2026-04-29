Bank of Russia sells $61.04 mln worth of yuan with settlements on April 28

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements dated April 28, 2026, in the amount of 4.6 bln rubles ($61.04 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sales on the domestic market with settlements on April 27 amounted to 4.7 bln rubles ($62.39 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the yuan - ruble instrument.