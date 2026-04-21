Russia’s confectionery export revenue rises by 17% in Q1 2026

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia increased revenue from confectionery exports by 17% in the Q1 of 2026 to around $375 mln, federal center Agroexport told TASS.

"According to expert estimates, in January - March 2026, Russia supplied confectionery products to foreign markets worth about $375 mln. In the same period last year, exports amounted to just over $320 mln. Thus, the value of shipments increased by 17%," the statement said.

Flour-based confectionery accounts for 49% of exports, chocolate products for 38%, and sugar confectionery for 13%.

The top five importers by value include Kazakhstan (up 36% year-on-year), Belarus (up 43%), Uzbekistan (up 21%), Azerbaijan (down 4%), and Kyrgyzstan (up 31%).