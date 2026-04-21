CIS GDP growth trend continues in 2026

TASHKENT, April 21. /TASS/. The combined GDP of countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) continues to grow this year, CIS Deputy Secretary General Ilkhom Nematov said.

He emphasized that despite challenges in the global economy, "the economies of CIS countries are steadily growing." "At the end of 2025, GDP growth across the CIS amounted to 2.2%. <…> I am pleased to note that this trend continues this year," Nematov said at a plenary session held as part of the sixth international industrial exhibition "Innoprom. Central Asia".

The deputy secretary general also noted that Tashkent and Samarkand in recent years have become centers of diplomacy not only for the CIS but for the entire region.

The sixth international industrial exhibition "Innoprom. Central Asia" opened in Tashkent on Monday and will run through April 22. The exhibition, spanning 18,000 square meters, is expected to attract 10,000 delegates from more than 20 countries, including CIS states, China, Germany, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia is represented by 16 regions, while Uzbekistan has around 400 companies participating.

TASS is the general information partner of the exhibition.