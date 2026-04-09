US oil companies against Hormuz Strait fee — Politico

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. Representatives of the US oil industry spoke against the fee to be collected by Iran after conflict settlement from vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, Politico news outlet said, citing sources.

Oil companies are holding talks on this topic with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, an industry consultant told the news outlet on conditions of anonymity. Oil producers refer in their arguments to international agreements, sanction laws and high costs, the newspaper added.