MOEX, RTS indices rise by 0.25% at opening of trading session

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The MOEX index and the RTS index rose at the opening of the main trading session by 0.25% to 2,847.38 and 1,111.24 points, respectively.

By 10:05 Moscow time, the MOEX index stood at 2,844.87 points (up 0.17%), while the RTS index was at 1,110.26 points (up 0.17%).

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its gains and stood at 2,845.81 points (up 0.2%), while the RTS index stood at 1,110.63 points (up 0.2%). At the same time, the yuan accelerated its rise to 15.4 kopecks and traded at 11.984 rubles.