Russia continues humanitarian deliveries to Cuba — Energy Minister

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia continues humanitarian cargo supplies to Cuba, including fuel, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"We are sending humanitarian cargoes. We have humanitarian support underway. Cuba has found itself in the hard situation as a result of sanction pressure. That is why we make humanitarian deliveries to Cuba now," he said, adding that fuel supplies are also meant.

Russia has reserves making it possible to meet both the domestic demand and also support the effective and possible new contracts, Tsivilyov said. "We have reserves for additional supplies but this is the matter for discussion," he added.