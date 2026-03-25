Internet access down for over 600 hours in Iran — NetBlocks

LONDON, March 25. /TASS/. Iran has been experiencing almost no internet connectivity for more than 600 hours now, according to NetBlocks.

"The internet blackout in Iran has now entered its 26th day after passing the 600 hour mark," the global internet monitor wrote on X. A table posted by it shows the network connectivity level of 1%.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.