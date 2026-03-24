Passenger traffic of Russian airlines rises by 0.3% in two months

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian airlines recorded a slight increase in passenger traffic of about 0.3% in January-February 2026, Deputy Head of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency Alexey Buyevich said on RBC radio.

"The first two months of this year showed a slight increase, about 0.3%. There is confidence that we will be able to carry the same volume of passengers that we transported in 2025," Buyevich said.

He noted that in 2025 Russian airlines carried 108.8 mln passengers, which was 2.5% below forecast expectations. According to him, the decline was due to airspace usage restrictions. The lost passenger flow amounted to about 660,000 passengers.

"But overall, the industry shows that with fairly high seat load factors we continue to operate flights and schedules confidently," he added.