Prices of precious metals futures demonstrating growth

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Prices of futures on precious metals - platinum, palladium, gold, and silver - on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) have grown by 1.5-5.9%, according to trade data.

As of 11:01 a.m. Moscow time (8:01 a.m. GMT), the price of palladium futures for June 2026 delivery on NYMEX was up by 1.5% at $1,716.5 per troy ounce, while the price of platinum futures for April 2026 delivery was up by 2.37% at $2,220.3 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of gold futures for delivery in April 2026 on the Comex exchange amounted to $5,191.1 per troy ounce (+1.71%), while the price of silver futures for May 2026 delivery was up by 5.9% at $89.51 per troy ounce.