Russian stocks flat as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was almost flat as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices edged up by 0.03% to 2,889.6 and 1,150.08 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 13 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.4 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.09% at 2,886.13 points and 1,148.13 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 11.65 kopecks at 11.386 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.42% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,876.52 points.