Russia, China see potential in developing river-sea transport channel

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia and China see vast potential in developing the river-sea transport channel linking Northeast China and the Far East of Russia, the Russian Cabinet said on Max messenger.

Creation of new coal terminal Elga Port will make it possible to boost transportation by water transport by thirty million metric tons per year.

"A test voyage of a Chinese ships along Russian waterways of the Lower Amur was successfully completed in September 2025," the government added.