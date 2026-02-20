India takes note of Russia's approaches, proposals at AI summit — Russian diplomat

NEW DELHI, February 20. /TASS/. The Indian side took into account Russia's approaches and proposals at the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov, who took part in the forum, told reporters.

"The summit hosts took into account our approaches and proposals, including commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, respect for the digital sovereignty of states, and compliance by developers with national legislation," he said.

Alimov added that in line with the core commitment to ensuring equal and non-discriminatory access to software and hardware, India also supported the Russian initiative to create a repository of artificial intelligence systems.

"Interested developers are called upon to populate it so that users, whether government agencies or individuals, can fine-tune the algorithms and training data to comply with legislation, industry standards, and requirements," Alimov said.

"The Indian side managed to move away from the intimate formats of previous AI meetings in Paris, Seoul, and Bletchley and, for the first time, convene a large-scale meeting with the participation of more than 80 UN member states," he noted.

The summit resulted in adoption of a declaration and voluntary sectoral contributions, the diplomat said. He noted that Russia has certain reservations regarding the summit declaration.

"In particular, when implementing the initiatives outlined in the declaration, we will be guided by our legislation and national security considerations, taking into account the specific nature of information and communications technologies, which require consideration of their anonymity, cross-border nature, and the presence of undeclared capabilities," he said.

According to the diplomat, "this position is driven by the fact that for the vast majority of countries, artificial intelligence technologies are still in the developmental and mastering stages."

"There are numerous questions regarding their regulation and standardization, not only at the national level, but especially in international relations, given the differences in legislative and law enforcement practices among states. There is no need to rush. Restraint and the utmost attention to the mutual aspirations and interests of states, as well as the risks and threats to information security they face, are required. We hope that the best AI solutions will be facilitated by the commitment of all states to one of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter—the principle of international cooperation," the Deputy Minister said.

The AI Impact Summit has been held in New Delhi since February 16. Heads of state and government from 20 countries attended the event. The Russian delegation at the forum was led by Maksut Shadayev, Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media.